Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.78

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.78 ($2.89) and traded as high as GBX 248.80 ($3.16). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 246.80 ($3.14), with a volume of 1,986,783 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.24) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,444.71, a PEG ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

