Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.07. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 2,169,541 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on KOS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

