Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $611.36

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.36 ($7.77) and traded as high as GBX 721.80 ($9.17). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 719 ($9.14), with a volume of 268,987 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAND. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.53) to GBX 650 ($8.26) in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.91) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 649 ($8.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.66, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 637.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 612.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,756.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Miles Roberts bought 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($30,243.77). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

