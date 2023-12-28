Lido Staked ETH Price Hits $2,345.32 on Top Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,345.32 or 0.05501251 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion and $20.78 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,239,800 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,239,799.53145705. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,373.73996943 USD and is up 6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $28,943,700.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

