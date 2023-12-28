LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
LifeMD Price Performance
LFMDP remained flat at $19.00 during trading on Thursday. 9,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.
LifeMD Company Profile
