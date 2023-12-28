LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

LifeMD Price Performance

LFMDP remained flat at $19.00 during trading on Thursday. 9,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

