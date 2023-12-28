Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the November 30th total of 2,297,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lucero Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF remained flat at C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. Lucero Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.52.
Lucero Energy Company Profile
