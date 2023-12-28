Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the November 30th total of 2,297,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF remained flat at C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. Lucero Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.52.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

