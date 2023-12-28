Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 70,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 456,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.64 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

