Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,617,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

