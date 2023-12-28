Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Down 1.1%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.82. 15,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 19,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Meituan Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates as a tech retail company in China and internationally. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

