Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Down 1.1%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.82. 15,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 19,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Meituan Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.
Meituan Company Profile
Meituan operates as a tech retail company in China and internationally. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meituan
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.