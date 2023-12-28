Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,246 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 567,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,447. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.