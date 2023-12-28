Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.36

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.36 and traded as high as $13.33. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 109,274 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 101,050 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,492.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,735,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,302,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 201,070 shares of company stock worth $2,581,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.