MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in December

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MFV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $4.74.
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0354 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
