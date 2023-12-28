MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in December

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MFV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $4.74.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0354 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 108.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 152.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.