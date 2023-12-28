Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer Sells 28,228 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244,886. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

