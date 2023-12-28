Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Up 0.4%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 16,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 31,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,014,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 794,536 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 818,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,890 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

