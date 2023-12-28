Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Up 0.4%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 16,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 31,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
