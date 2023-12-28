Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.72). Approximately 60,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 176,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.74).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.89. The company has a market cap of £155.82 million, a PE ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Mobius Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Maria Luisa Cicognani bought 1,187 shares of Mobius Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £1,495.62 ($1,900.41). 27.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

