Morpheus.Network (MNW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $771,066.57

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $56.86 million and $771,066.57 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.39955317 USD and is up 17.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,136,600.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

