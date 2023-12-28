Myria Price Hits $0.0101 (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Myria has a total market cap of $16.24 million and $5.09 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myria has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Myria token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 9,339,171,840.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.01027401 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,805,958.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

