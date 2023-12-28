Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.25

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.25 and last traded at $91.09, with a volume of 6850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.61% and a net margin of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natural Resource Partners news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after acquiring an additional 420,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

