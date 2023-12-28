New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys 140,222 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2,387.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,222 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,043,000 after buying an additional 829,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after buying an additional 546,015 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after buying an additional 458,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,693,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 973,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,603. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

