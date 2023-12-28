New Harbor Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 154,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 26,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 30,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 221,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,753. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.