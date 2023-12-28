New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.80. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 10,513 shares traded.

New Zealand Energy Trading Down 23.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.14.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.42 million for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

