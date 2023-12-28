Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 47,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 96,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

