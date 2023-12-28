Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $3,663,432.08 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,228,502.24.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $566,293.50.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00.

Nuvalent stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.07. 607,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,775. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $80.94. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nuvalent by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

