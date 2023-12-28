Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 261.7% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NMAI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,707. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Insider Activity at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 34.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,189,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,488 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 63.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 26.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period.
