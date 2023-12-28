Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 261.7% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NMAI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,707. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $447,795.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,230,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,410,811.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 295,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,253.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 34.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,189,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,488 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 63.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 26.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period.

