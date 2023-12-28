Oasys Price Down 1.2% This Week (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Oasys has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $176.43 million and $2.21 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10391805 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,007,791.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

