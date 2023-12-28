OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Up 1.9%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 64,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 20,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.
OMRON Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.25.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMRON
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OMRON
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.