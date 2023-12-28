OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Up 1.9%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 64,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 20,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

OMRON Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.25.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

OMRON Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OMRON by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMRON in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OMRON by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,548,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

