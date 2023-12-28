ONUS Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $35.69 million and $776.57 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.36527863 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $955.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

