Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.70. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 9,102 shares changing hands.

Optical Cable Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Optical Cable in the first quarter worth $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Optical Cable in the second quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 115.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

