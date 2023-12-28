Ordinals (ORDI) Price Hits $72.13 on Major Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $566.41 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $72.13 or 0.00170097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 74.29960406 USD and is up 9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $706,187,580.80 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

