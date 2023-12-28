Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Increased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.81. 425,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,219. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.