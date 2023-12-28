Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.85

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.85 and traded as high as C$43.38. Parkland shares last traded at C$43.09, with a volume of 287,869 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on Parkland in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.15.

Parkland Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.88. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.3690383 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$860,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total value of C$3,619,554.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,327. 20.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

