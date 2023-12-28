Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pennon Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,290. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

