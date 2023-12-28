Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.12

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.12 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.65). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 52.90 ($0.67), with a volume of 14,974 shares trading hands.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £134.00 million, a PE ratio of -160.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Insider Transactions at Petra Diamonds

In other news, insider Richard Duffy acquired 266,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £125,213.17 ($159,101.87). 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.