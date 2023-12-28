Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 783.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 234,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.29. Equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

