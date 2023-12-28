Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 783.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 234,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.29. Equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

