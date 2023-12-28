Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 620.7% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 22,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,489. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

