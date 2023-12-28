Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Update

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,700 shares, a growth of 244.8% from the November 30th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,005.2 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

Piaggio & C. stock remained flat at C$3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.44. Piaggio & C. has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.50.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

