Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Update

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,700 shares, a growth of 244.8% from the November 30th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,005.2 days.
Piaggio & C. Stock Performance
Piaggio & C. stock remained flat at C$3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.44. Piaggio & C. has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.50.
Piaggio & C. Company Profile
