Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 762.5% in December

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

PGENY stock remained flat at $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $172.61 million during the quarter.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.