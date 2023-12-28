Pollen Street (LON:HONY) Trading Up 0.5%

Pollen Street PLC (LON:HONY – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.06) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.04). Approximately 7,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($9.99).

Pollen Street Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £507.26 million and a P/E ratio of 975.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 790 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 790.

Pollen Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.