Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Price Performance
Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $3.99.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital
