Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Price Performance

Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

