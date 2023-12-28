Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in December

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prada in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Prada Stock Performance

About Prada

Shares of PRDSY stock remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Prada has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

