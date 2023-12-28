Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.55 and last traded at $61.55. Approximately 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

Pro Medicus Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.