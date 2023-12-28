Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PCOR stock remained flat at $70.09 on Thursday. 879,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
