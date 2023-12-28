Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock remained flat at $70.09 on Thursday. 879,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

