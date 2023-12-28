Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $12.97 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,445. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.