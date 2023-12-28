Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.25. The company had a trading volume of 166,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,095. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $172.10 and a one year high of $219.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average is $203.55. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

