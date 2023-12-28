ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 675,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 732,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Dow30

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOG. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,998,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at about $3,986,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 288.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 604.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 16,874.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 54,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,337 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.