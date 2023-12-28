ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 2,910,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,859,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 245.7% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

