ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.51

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 42893066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,585 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth about $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,918 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,410,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

