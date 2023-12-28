ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.51

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 42893066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
