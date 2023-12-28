ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.28

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 2751630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro S&P 500
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.