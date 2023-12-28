ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.28

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 2751630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

