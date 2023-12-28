Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.49

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 148,693 shares trading hands.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
