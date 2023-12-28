Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.49

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 148,693 shares trading hands.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.