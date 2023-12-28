Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

