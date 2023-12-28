Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
